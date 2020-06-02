Randy W. Hass



Lancaster - Randy Wesley Hass October 12, 1957-May 29, 2020



Randy unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday May 29th, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Juanita Coss of Bremen and his nephew, Kenneth Brewster Coss of Lancaster. He had unlimited love for his family and is survived by his sons, Brody (Lenzi) Hass of Mt. Perry, Cade Hass of Canal Winchester and Kreg (Diana) Smith of Norfolk, VA who is lovingly considered one of the family. Beloved grandchildren, Brynn and Daizi Hass of Mt. Perry; former wife and friend, Georgia Hass of Canal Winchester; brother, Kelly (Cindy) Coss of Laurelville; sisters, Pam Frye of Newark, Penny (Steve) Call of Rushville, Genie Coss of Zanesville; and many nieces and nephews.



One of Randy's greatest passions was coaching which he enjoyed for many years including coaching his sons and grandchildren in a variety of sports. He inspired hundreds of players whether they were on his team or another with his example of sportsmanship, passion and integrity.



He was also a proud alumni of the Fairfield Union Marching Falcons from which he had so many fond memories. He had the pleasure of marching again at the reunion show last summer and was so happy to reunited and enjoy time with old friends.



He will be missed by so many for his humor, compassion, friendship and encouragement.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his name to the Fairfield Union Music Alumni Association.



There will be a memorial service at the Eagles at 1936 E Main St. Lancaster on Saturday, June 20th from 2-5 PM. Arrangements are being handled through Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home.









