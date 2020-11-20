Randy Webb



Lancaster - Randy Curtis "Pappy" Webb, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by family. A very loving and caring person, who enjoyed life, he is preceded in death by his parents, Doc Webb and Georgie Woody; sister, Cathy Joanne Pernell; and nephew, Joshua Webb. Pappy is survived by his loving wife, Carol; son, Jerry; daughter, Alicia Walker; three grandchildren: Gabrielle, Isaac and Avery; brother, Steve; sister, Melissa; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Further arrangements to be announced at a later date. Day Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Randy Webb.









