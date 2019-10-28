Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Ray Kilkenny


1938 - 2019
Ray Kilkenny Obituary
Ray Kilkenny

Lancaster - Ray Kilkenny, age 80 of Lancaster, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 14, 1938 in Hocking County, the son of the late William Ray and Viola (Stephenson) Kilkenny. Ray was a carpenter for many years. He loved flea markets, antiques and NASCAR.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Helen V. (Krumlauf) Kilkenny; son, Mike (Tammy) Kilkenny, of Lancaster; granddaughter, Stephanie (Jeremy) Duke, of Carroll; great grandson, Gavin Duke; brother-in-law, Mike (Cathy) Krumlauf, of Rockbridge; sister-in-law, Judy (John) McGovern, of Palm Coast, FL; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death in by his parents; son, Richard Dean Kilkenny; grandson, William Ray Kilkenny; several brothers.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME, 222 S. Columbus St., Lancaster. No formal funeral service will be observed. Cremation will follow. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
