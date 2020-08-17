1/
Ray R. Coats
Ray R. Coats

Lancaster - Ray R. Coats, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born in Kenton, Ohio on July 3, 1938 to the late William T. and Leona M. Coats.

Ray graduated from Kenton High School in 1956 where he played trumpet in the marching band. After graduation he joined the Army, and after basic training was sent to Germany. There he was placed on top secret assignments, decoding messages that had been intercepted from the enemy. He spent two years in Germany loving his work and seeing the area.

After Ray returned home he married Shirley Miller and had three children: Linda (Herb), Mike, and Melanie.

He worked for Anchor Hocking for 30 years where he was transferred several times and finished in Jacksonville, FL. In 1997 he returned to Lancaster with his wife, Mary Alice in 2000 where he took a job as an Insurance Inspector. He retired in 2019 and just enjoyed himself for the rest of his days.

Ray is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and sister who lives in Marion, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and eight brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 20 at 2 PM at 5th Avenue Church of Christ, 115 W. Fifth Avenue, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Caring Cremation has taken place by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 17, 2020
Our prayers continue for Mary Alice and family. Ray always had a smile on his face and a hug to offer. He will be greatly missed by our family and the Lancaster Camp Ground.
Bob and Kim McCann
Friend
August 17, 2020
We are going to miss you, Ray
Until we meet again,
Tim and Marie





Tim and Marie
Friend
August 17, 2020
Ray was such a teaser and enjoyed it so much. He had a grin on his face and you just knew he was up to something. We will miss you in Sunday School and church, Ray. Rest In Peace. Phyllis and Larry
Phyllis Bussey
Friend
