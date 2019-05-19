Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Raymond B. Turner


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond B. Turner Obituary
Raymond B. Turner

Pleasantville, OH - Raymond B. Turner, age 94, of Pleasantville, Ohio, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Friends Fellowship Community in Richmond, Indiana.

Born March 18, 1925, in Lancaster, Ohio, to John and Clara Turner, Raymond graduated from Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville, Ohio. He retired after 25 years from Western Electric in Columbus, Ohio, and was a dairy farmer on the family farm for many years. He was a sports car enthusiast who enjoyed watching NASCAR. Raymond enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his son, Kim (Melanee) Turner of Richmond; daughter-in-law, Judy Turner of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Corey (Jana) Turner and Craig (Tiffany) Turner, both of Tennessee, and J.W. Turner of Lancaster, Ohio; great-grandson, Colton Turner; great-granddaughter, Quinn Turner; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Emily W. Proffitt Turner who died in 2014; son, Jon B. Turner; and parents.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Friends Fellowship Community for the love and care they provided.

There will be no services for Raymond B. Turner. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46240.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 19, 2019
