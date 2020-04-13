|
Raymond Bolster
Lancaster - Raymond L. Bolster, 83, died peacefully in his home on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Nancy Jane (Stoner); their four children, Rich (Jeanne), Ron (Andrea), Laura Kathleen (Laura Marie), and Ryan (Tricia); their 16 treasured grandchildren, Michael (Jessie), Katie (Evan), John, Stephen, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Kathryn, Daniel, Monica, Brendan, Gianna, Joseph, Cecilia, Justin, Lucy, and Teresa. He was loved dearly by his brother-in-law, Ron (JoAnn) Stoner, sister-in-law, Sue Mallery, and several nieces and nephews. Ray was also a gentle shepherd to many pets during his lifetime.
He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School (Cleveland) and The Ohio State University. He worked closely with his brother, Jack, in the landscaping business, and followed in his father's footsteps, retiring from the United States Postal Service in Euclid.
Ray and Nancy retired to Lancaster where they found a new family of friends at St. Bernadette Parish. Together they enjoyed many years of family gatherings in the warm and welcoming place they called home. Sustained by their faith and spirit of hospitality, they provided comfort and companionship to so many people in their lives.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mabel (Crawford) Bolster, his brothers, Jack and Jim, and his brother-in-law, Denny Stoner.
The family will be forever grateful for all the special people that added peace and goodness to Ray's life, especially his neighbors, pastors and fellow parishioners, the healthcare professionals at Fairfield Medical Center and FAIRHOPE Hospice, and the staff of Morris Veterinary Clinic.
In light of restrictions due to coronavirus, a private funeral liturgy will be held with Fr. Tyron Tomson, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, Ray's family requests that you give some of your time, talent, or treasure to St. Bernadette Parish, or to your favorite animal welfare organization.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020