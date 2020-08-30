Raymond C. (Wink) Bougher Jr.
Lancaster - Raymond C. (Wink) Bougher Jr., age 80, passed away on August 29th, 2020. A lifelong resident of Lancaster, Ohio. He was born on July 9th, 1940 to the late Raymond (Wink) and Edna (Scott) Bougher. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1958. Wink was employed 40 years at Anchor Hocking/ Newell Local #561 and 11 years at Tiki Bowling Lanes. He was married on May 14th, 1966 to Bonnie (Vandermark) Bougher. He loved fishing in Canada and surrounding states and also enjoyed bowling, winning several championships. Wink loved spending time with family and friends, especially to Amish County and the cruises he took with friends and family.
Wink is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bonnie L. (Vandermark) Bougher; nieces, Paula (Larry) Blosser of Newberry, FL. And Lauren (Jason) Carnicelli of Nashville, TN.; nephew, Keith Savage of Dayton, OH.; great-niece, Brittany Blosser, of Englewood, OH; great-nephew, Christian Carnicelli of Nashville, TN.; brother in law and sister in law, Paul and Alice Vandermark of Nashville, TN.; as well as several cousins and was also uncle to several kids adopted into the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother in law, Judy and Larry Savage; and father and mother in law, Eugene and Rose Vandermark.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4th, 2020 from 11AM-1PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Private services are to follow with burial at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. A Livestream of the services will be shown on the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME Facebook page at 1:15PM with Pastor Mark Raddatz officiating.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Main Street Terrace for their loving care of Wink.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to; St. Jude Children's Research Center (www.stjude.org
), the Fairfield Area Humane Society (1721 Granville Pike Lancaster, OH 43130), or FairHoPe Hospice (282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130) in Wink's memory.