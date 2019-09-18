|
|
Raymond E. Curnell
- - Raymond E. Curnell, 71, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.
He was born April 4, 1948 in Columbus. He was the son of the late Violet Sain and Elza Currnell.
Ray is survived by his wife Marilyn Curnell, his children, Kimberly (John) Mongold, Mark Curnell and Terry Saum.
Grandchildren, Mariah (T.J. Ross) Mongold, and Kyle Mongold, Ryan (Kayla) Murray, Kelton Mongold and Casey Curnell .. Great grandchildren, Klayton Montell, Sophia and Harley Murray, Brooklyn Burd and Brinlee Ross. His brothers, Dave Curnell and Bobby Curnell and a sister, Linda Downard.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sandy, Judy and Carol. A brother, Gary Curnell.
Calling hour will be held from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington.
At his request, Ray will be cremated.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019