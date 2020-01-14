|
|
Raymond E. Heister
LANCASTER - Raymond Edward Heister of Lancaster, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family, left this life and joined his Creator in Heaven on January 13, 2020, his 91st birthday. Ray was a longtime member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, where he served for a number of years as Elder. Farmer at heart, he loved tending to God's bounty, being outdoors, and spending time with his dogs. He had a fulfilling career for over 20 years as a broadcast engineer at Channel 4 in Columbus. He enjoyed telling the story of setting up coverage for the first Red, White & Boom. He proudly served as the commanding officer of the Lancaster unit of the Ohio National Guard, attaining the rank of Captain and training as a paratrooper.
Ray is reunited in Heaven with his parents, Dora and Forest Heister, sister, Jeanette, and half-brother, Francis.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Bonnie, stepdaughter, Lisa (Joe) Wenger, grandchildren, Joseph and Alyssa Wenger, sister-in-law, JoAnn (Robert) Wilson, brother-in-law, William (Sandy) Flowers, and several nieces, nephews, and close cousins.
Secure in his faith, Ray stood up when called by the Lord and jumped into His eternal embrace.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm at FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Emanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Mark Raddatz officiating, followed by entombment at Lithopolis Cemetery Mausoleum.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Fairfield Medical Center, especially the Progressive Care and Palliative Care teams, for the excellent care and compassion they bestowed on Ray.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 231 E. Mulberry St., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020