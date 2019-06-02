|
Raymond Hurlbut
Lancaster - Raymond Hurlbut, 97, of Lancaster, Ohio passed peacefully at his home April 15, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
Ray had a full life including service in the United States Navy during WWII as an Aviation Chief Radioman (ACRM USN) flying in PV1s. He was awarded six medals with three gold stars. He moved his family from Rhode Island to Ohio in furtherance of his business career with GE and, later, Fusion Inc as a Plant Manager. Ray earned his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering over the course of 16 years in night school from Cleveland State University. He was a four-term City Councilman in Willoughby Hills, Ohio.
Ray's enjoyment of life included travel, music, food, dancing, golf, socializing and, of course, his Ham Radio which he was licensed to operate for 80 continuous years. Silent Key, W8FLX is off the air. He cherished his family and many friends around the globe. Charity was important to him. He donated over five gallons to the Red Cross along with helping many other organizations. He was strong in his Catholic faith.
Raymond was born December 18, 1921 in Burlington, Vermont. He was preceded in death by just about everybody: his wife of 60 years Lucy Marie Defebio Hurlbut, his parents Marion Tremblay and Warren Hurlbut, brother Warren (Bill) Hurlbut, sisters Bertha Nestell and Marie Wilson.
He is survived by his beloved partner Nancy LaRue; children Marylou Roberts and husband John of San Diego, CA; John Hurlbut of Carpenter, Ohio; Peter Hurlbut of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter Sarah Enjem and husband Daniel of San Diego, CA; granddaughter Brittany Roberts and fiancé Matthew Newcomb of Penn Yan, NY; great-granddaughters Summer Newcomb and Lucy Enjem; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on June 10, 2019 at 10:30 in the morning at Saint Bernadette Parish located at 1343 Wheeling Road in Lancaster, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank or Fairhope Hospice. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 2, 2019