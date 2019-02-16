|
Raymond L. "Ray" Sowers
THORNVILLE - A funeral service celebrating the life of Raymond L. "Ray" Sowers, 82, of Thornville, will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Thornville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Lutheran Reformed Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville on Wednesday, February 20th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Ray was born in Groveport, Ohio on December 31, 1936, the son of the late Harley Sheldon Sowers and Emma Louise (Carder) Sowers Cordell. He passed away on February 14, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.
He was a 24 year employee of Owens-Illinois Glass Company and a 23 year employee of General Motors where he was a machine repairman and machinist (skilled trades). He was a member of U.A.W. 969, having retired on October 1, 1999.
He was a devoted husband to his wife (the love of his life), Carol, father, grandfather and great grandfather, who supported all things that would benefit children. He was a member of the Amvets 51 (Sons of WW II), Thornport, Ohio, Fairfield Beach Seniors, and Pipers Hot Rod Club in Columbus. He was a noted drag race driver, builder, and owner, from 1955 to present, and was a many time N.H.R.A. Certified National Record holder in the sixty's with many event wins in his Roadster. He was currently involved with his son, Mitch Sowers, racing the 1967 Camaro. Ray was involved in many motorsports including drag racing, quarter midgets, stock cars and motorcycle racing with Dan. Happy Times!
Survivors include his children, Laverna Sowers, Raymond "Mitch" (Xenia) Sowers, Dan (Caprice) Sowers; Robert (Ada) Washburn, Michael "Mike" Washburn and Sheila Rochelle; grandchildren, Scott, Kevin, Jaime, Brittany, Morgan, Danny, Tara, Thomas, Shana, Cheryl, Mellisa, Jessica, Kelli, Kirk, Ryan, Nicole, Nicholas and Caitlin; numerous great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann (Byers) Sowers on July 22, 2001; daughter, Sheryl Ann Sowers-Jewell; sisters, Pauline Sowers-Crosby, Margaret Ann Sowers-Webb, Karen Sowers-Kennedy and James R. Sowers.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ray to the Fairfield County Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019