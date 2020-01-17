|
|
Raymond "Red" Legg
Baltimore - Raymond "Red" Legg, of Baltimore, passed away on January 16, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born to the late Ann and Boyd Legg on April 30, 1947 in Charleston, WV.
Red was a proud Veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved his family and friends, and to fish.
Red is survived by his wife, Karen Legg; daughters, Pam (Jeff) Legg, and Shelly (Clark) Raver; son, Keith Legg; granddaughters, Kayla and Kelsie Legg; grandson, Brentley Raver; brother, Larry Legg; sister, Judy George; sisters-in-law, Donna Fuller, Kathy (Harry) Benson, Tony (Joyce) Stansberry, and Jane (Randy) Chapman; special friend, Tommy Kuhn; fur baby, Lucy; and many other brother-and-sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERALH HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, OH, 43105 on Monday, January 20, 2020 with burial to follow in Union Evangelical Cemetery, where military rites will be performed. Family and friends may visit on Sunday from 2-4 PM and again from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in Red's memory to St. Jude at: https://www.stjude.org.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020