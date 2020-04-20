Services
Lancaster - Raymond Lee Lightfoot, age 90, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Altercare Lanfair. He was born on November 5, 1929, the son of Merle and Edith (Baker) Lightfoot. He graduated from Madison Mills High School in 1947. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War (1949-1951) and recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a carpenter by trade. Raymond attended New Life Christian Church in Lancaster, where he was baptized on July 14, 2019. He will be remembered most for his smile, sense of humor, and kind heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; fist wife, Vivian; sisters and brother-in-law, Doris Dunn, Norm Jean (Robert) Fleming; sons-in-law, Richard Smalley and Ted Smalley.

He is survived by his wife, Joann; daughters, Sheila Smalley, Baltimore, Sheryl (Jim) Smith, New Straitsville, Susan Smalley, Sedalia, and Tina (Brian) Fleshman, Marion; brother-in-law, Charles Dunn, Somerset; stepson and stepdaughter, Dale (Angie) Bowman, Lancaster, and Sherry Gregory, Woodway, TX; 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren, and 7 step-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank caregiver, Regina LaFever and family, VA nurse, Jayme Johnson, the staff of the Salvation Army Samaritan Center, Interim Home Care, Fairfield Medical Center, and Altercare Lanfair.

In light of the restrictions due to the Coronavirus, a private funeral service will be held at Sheridan Funeral Home with Pastor James F. Smith officiating. Interment will be in Forest Rose Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army Samaritan Center, 228 W. Hubert Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
