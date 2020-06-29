Raymond Sorg
Lancaster - Raymond E. "Ray" Sorg, 84, passed away on June 28, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on May 16, 1936 in Caldwell, Ohio to the late Francis and Marie (Noll) Sorg. He was a 1953 graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School. Ray was a member of St. Bernadette Church, Knights of Columbus, B.P.O.E., Eagles, Amvets, and American Legion. Ray is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet; children, Joni (Brian) Crider, Mike (Barbie) Sorg, Jayne (Andy) Rose, and Matt (Kim) Sorg; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jerry Hannahs, Lucille Vaughn, and Virginia (Roy) Nutt; sister-in-law, Donna Sorg; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, grandchildren, Ashley and Kristin; brother, Cletus Sorg, and sisters, Mary Lou Cochran and Freda Leasure.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Bernadette Church with Fr. Tyron Tomson as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery with military graveside honors. Friends may visit Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 3pm - 5pm and 6pm - 8pm at Sheridan Funeral Home with a vigil service at 7:30pm. We will be practicing social distancing and health protocol.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernadette Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.