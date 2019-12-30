|
Raymond T. Johnson
Baltimore - Raymond T. Johnson, age 85, of Baltimore, Ohio passed away on December 25, 2019. He was born in Columbus, on July 24, 1934 to the late Joe and Gladys Johnson. He served in the U.S. Navy after high school and is a retired railroad engineer. He was a lifetime member of the 3761. Ray was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Scarberry, and his brother, Paul Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Johnson, and his daughter, Pam (Mark) Kimmins, sons, Ray (Kim) Johnson, and Rick (Kim) Johnson; stepchildren, Cheryl (Steve) McCartney, Mark (Heather) McDaniel, and Tina (Dave) Schenk, plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jeanne McMunn and brother, Joe (Jeri) Johnson. Ray was a longtime member of the Baltimore United Methodist Church. He loved his pets Lucky and Sugar, caring for his yard, and enjoying woodworking along with many other handyman talents.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019