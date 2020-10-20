1/1
Raymond Walter "Pat" Patzkowsky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond "Pat" Walter Patzkowsky

Lancaster - Ray "Pat" Patzkowsky, 85, died peacefully Thursday, October 15, 2020 at at Oak View Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Orange Park, FL. He was born on September 12, 1935 in St. Joseph, MI to the late Evelyn R. (nee Mosher) Edinger and Edwin Patzkowsky. Pat worked in the automotive repair business for over 40 years after his honorable discharge at the rank of Staff Sergeant E5 from the US Air Force due to the loss of an arm while in service to his country.

Ray is survived by his daughters, Terry (Jeff) Scott of Jacksonville, FL and Carol (Barb Graves) Patzkowsky of Columbus; sons, Chris (Bona) Patzkowsky of Sugar Grove, Tim Patzkowsky of Mountain Home, ID, Dave (Janet Enmen) Patzkowsky of Lancaster; grandchildren, Chris (Stacy) Hughes of Lancaster, Michael (Kristin) Hughes of St. Joseph, MO, Alex (Jessica) Scott of Lancaster, Jillian (Collin) Kline of Logan, Tom (Maranda) Patzkowsky of Lancaster, Lisa (Jason) Bond of Royston, GA, Madeline Patzkowsky of Mountain Home, ID and 12 great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Charlene) Patzkowsky of Niles, MI; sister, Nancy Cook of Stevensville, MI; sisters-in-law Patty Johnston of Carroll, Jean Shaw of Sugar Grove, and Barbara Shaw Gillotte of Lancaster.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth (nee Shaw) Patzkowsky who died on September 4, 1992, and brother, Richard "Dick Patzkowsky."

Caring cremation is being handled by Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, Orange Park, FL. Services will be held at a later date and time.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Dementia Society of America (https://www.dementiasociety.org/).

Online condolences may be made and memories shared at https://www.bivensfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved