Raymond "Pat" Walter Patzkowsky
Lancaster - Ray "Pat" Patzkowsky, 85, died peacefully Thursday, October 15, 2020 at at Oak View Nursing Home and Rehabilitation in Orange Park, FL. He was born on September 12, 1935 in St. Joseph, MI to the late Evelyn R. (nee Mosher) Edinger and Edwin Patzkowsky. Pat worked in the automotive repair business for over 40 years after his honorable discharge at the rank of Staff Sergeant E5 from the US Air Force due to the loss of an arm while in service to his country.
Ray is survived by his daughters, Terry (Jeff) Scott of Jacksonville, FL and Carol (Barb Graves) Patzkowsky of Columbus; sons, Chris (Bona) Patzkowsky of Sugar Grove, Tim Patzkowsky of Mountain Home, ID, Dave (Janet Enmen) Patzkowsky of Lancaster; grandchildren, Chris (Stacy) Hughes of Lancaster, Michael (Kristin) Hughes of St. Joseph, MO, Alex (Jessica) Scott of Lancaster, Jillian (Collin) Kline of Logan, Tom (Maranda) Patzkowsky of Lancaster, Lisa (Jason) Bond of Royston, GA, Madeline Patzkowsky of Mountain Home, ID and 12 great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Charlene) Patzkowsky of Niles, MI; sister, Nancy Cook of Stevensville, MI; sisters-in-law Patty Johnston of Carroll, Jean Shaw of Sugar Grove, and Barbara Shaw Gillotte of Lancaster.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth (nee Shaw) Patzkowsky who died on September 4, 1992, and brother, Richard "Dick Patzkowsky."
Caring cremation is being handled by Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home, Orange Park, FL. Services will be held at a later date and time.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Dementia Society of America
