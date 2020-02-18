|
Rebecca Babcock
Lancaster - Rebecca Babcock, 94, of Lancaster, died on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Pickering House.
She was a retired teacher, a DAR member, and a parishioner at St. John's Episcopal Church.
Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Linda (Bruce) Tipton; sons, Richard (Kristina) Babcock, Charles Babcock, and John (Tanya) Babcock; grandchildren, Ashley Baker, Jeremy Tipton, and Amity Lynch; nephew, Robert Fancher; and numerous more family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Babcock Sr.; sister, Louise Fancher; and brother, Bernard Campbell.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. John's Episcopal Church, 134 N Broad St, Lancaster, OH 43130 with Fr. Seth Wymer officiating. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made in Rebecca's name to St. John's Episcopal Church.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020