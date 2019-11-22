|
|
Rebecca Glenn
Lancaster - Rebecca S. Glenn, 76, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Pickering House surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 30, 1942 in Lancaster to the late Harry A. and Margaret E. (Kindler) Clark. Becky graduated from Berne Union High School Class of 1961. She worked for Anchor Hocking for 21 years and was actively doing home health care for the Developmental Disabilities. Becky was an avid Bingo player, who loved spending time with her family and friends. Grandma Grapes especially loved her great grandchildren, she always felt they were the highlight of her life.
Becky is survived by her daughters Sue (Pat) McCashen, Cheryl (Jamie) Longwell and Cyndi Adams; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sister Jackie (Dan) Jackson, many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Clark, sisters Peg White and Lois Leffler.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Rd Lancaster. The family would like to thank the staff at the Pickering House and Main Street Terrace for their compassion and care given to Becky. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019