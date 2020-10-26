Rebecca Poston
Lancaster - Rebecca Poston, age 87 of Lancaster, passed away on October 24, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on February 14, 1933 in Pleasantville, Ohio to the late Leroy and Carrie (Holly) Fletcher. Rebecca was an active member at Olivedale Senior Center and enjoyed knitting in her free time. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren deeply.
Rebecca is survived by her children, Penny Rex, Betty Chamberlain, Howard (Leann) Poston, and Kim (Dwaine) Curtis; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as one sister, Mary Ann Hart.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Howard E. Poston, son, Steven Poston, infant son, Wayne Poston, and several siblings.
Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home with a private burial to follow at a later date.
