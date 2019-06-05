Services
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
(419) 294-1985
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
Rebecca S. Minehart Obituary
Rebecca S. Minehart

Pickerington, Ohio - Rebecca S. Minehart, age 64, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her home in Pickerington.

Rebecca "Bec" was born on October 23, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late James E. Sr. and Lois (Bateman) Minehart.

She is survived by her brother, James E. Jr., and his wife (Carol) Minehart of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, along with a nephew, J.J. (Michele) Minehart of Upper Sandusky, and a niece, Sarah Minehart of Upper Sandusky, and great nieces and nephews Aleena, Henry, Molly, Corrine, and Maxwell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a niece, Christina Minehart.

Bec was a 1973 graduate of Lancaster High School. She received her Interior Designer, VCID in June of 1976. For nearly 40 years she was employed by Lazarus at Eastland Mall, Gates McDonald/Nationwide and Equifax Workforce Solutions, retiring in 2016. Rebecca was also self-employed as a Wilton Method Cake Instructor at JoAnn's in Reynoldsburg.

Bec was baptized and confirmed as a youth at First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster. She was a Girl Scout and had served as a summer church camp counselor at Geneva Hills.

Bec was passionate about the arts. As an artisan, she received several awards for her creative works. Her most recent award was at the 2016 Ohio State Fair Decorated Cake 2+ Tiers, second place. Sewing, needlework and jewelry-making were also her specialties.

A Service Celebrating the Life of Rebecca Minehart will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Brian Arnold officiating.

Visitation will be held on that Saturday one hour before the service at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Christina L. Minehart Memorial Scholarship or a and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 5, 2019
