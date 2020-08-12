1/1
Rebecca "Becky" Sharp
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca "Becky" Sharp

Lancaster - Rebecca "Becky" Jean Sharp passed away on August 11, 2020. A lifelong resident of Lancaster, Becky was born to Dwight and Eugenia McGee on December 28, 1956.

Becky met her husband, Pete Sharp, they married and had three children, Willy, Matt, and Ruth. Becky and Pete were faithfully devoted to one another for 45 years of marriage.

A caring and thoughtful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, Becky is survived by her husband Pete; brother Mike (Cindy) McGee; sons, Will (Tasha) Sharp, and Matt Sharp; daughter Ruth (Eric) Cieri; grandchildren, Luke, Noah, Garrett, Erica, and Aislynn Sharp, and many extended family members.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Eugenia McGee, and brother, Stephen McGee.

Becky adored spending time with her grandchildren, leading bible studies, volunteering at the youth after-school program with her church, and being with her many family and friends.

Retired after 25 years of service with the Lancaster City Schools, Becky was beloved by many friends she grew to treasure over those years.

Family, friends, and anyone whose life Becky has touched are invited to the following services:

Visitation will be held at Faith Lutheran Church outdoor area in Baltimore on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 am, with the funeral directly following officiated by Pastor Brian McGee. A procession from Faith Lutheran to Maple Grove Cemetery will follow with a short graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to "Good Neighbors in the Village; Children's Outreach in Memory of Becky Sharp", sent to Good Neighbors in the Village, 700 South Main Street, Baltimore, Ohio, 43105 or "Faith Lutheran Church Sign Fund in Memory of Becky Sharp", sent to Faith Lutheran Church, 990 South Main Street, Baltimore, Ohio, 43105.

We request those attending the services to respect and follow CDC guidance for safety to protect yourself and others during this time. Limited seating will be available, and we encourage the use of personal lawn chairs to allow for appropriate spacing.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church outdoor area
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church outdoor area
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved