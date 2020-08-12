Rebecca "Becky" Sharp
Lancaster - Rebecca "Becky" Jean Sharp passed away on August 11, 2020. A lifelong resident of Lancaster, Becky was born to Dwight and Eugenia McGee on December 28, 1956.
Becky met her husband, Pete Sharp, they married and had three children, Willy, Matt, and Ruth. Becky and Pete were faithfully devoted to one another for 45 years of marriage.
A caring and thoughtful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, Becky is survived by her husband Pete; brother Mike (Cindy) McGee; sons, Will (Tasha) Sharp, and Matt Sharp; daughter Ruth (Eric) Cieri; grandchildren, Luke, Noah, Garrett, Erica, and Aislynn Sharp, and many extended family members.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Eugenia McGee, and brother, Stephen McGee.
Becky adored spending time with her grandchildren, leading bible studies, volunteering at the youth after-school program with her church, and being with her many family and friends.
Retired after 25 years of service with the Lancaster City Schools, Becky was beloved by many friends she grew to treasure over those years.
Family, friends, and anyone whose life Becky has touched are invited to the following services:
Visitation will be held at Faith Lutheran Church outdoor area in Baltimore on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:00 - 11:00 am, with the funeral directly following officiated by Pastor Brian McGee. A procession from Faith Lutheran to Maple Grove Cemetery will follow with a short graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to "Good Neighbors in the Village; Children's Outreach in Memory of Becky Sharp", sent to Good Neighbors in the Village, 700 South Main Street, Baltimore, Ohio, 43105 or "Faith Lutheran Church Sign Fund in Memory of Becky Sharp", sent to Faith Lutheran Church, 990 South Main Street, Baltimore, Ohio, 43105.
We request those attending the services to respect and follow CDC guidance for safety to protect yourself and others during this time. Limited seating will be available, and we encourage the use of personal lawn chairs to allow for appropriate spacing.
