Regina Gallagher
Regina F. Gallagher, age 89 of Lancaster, passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Pickering House surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 28, 1930, daughter of the late Thomas and Regina (McKeever) Murphy. On April 15, 1950 she married Paul S. Gallagher, who preceded her in death in 2016. She was an active member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and a former member of St. Benedict in Cambridge. Regina and Paul treasured time spent with family and never missed a family event, no matter how far the distance. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by seven children, Daniel (Laurie), Robert (Susan), and Thomas (Jennifer) Gallagher, Eileen Grywalski, Jane (John) Beros, Dorothy (Richard) Welsh, and Kathy (Tim) Prestifilippo; 24 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Lancaster, with Fr. Tyron Tomson, Celebrant. Interment will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cambridge. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with a Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and Vigil Service at 7:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice, St. Bernadette Catholic Church, or Christ Our Light Parish, Cambridge.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020