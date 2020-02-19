Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
1939 - 2020
Lancaster - Reginald "Reggie" M. Harris, age 80, of Lancaster passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born February 24, 1939 to the late Willie and Lottie (Morris) Harris in Roxboro, NC. After graduating high school he served in the U.S.A.F during Vietnam. He was a Driver Examiner for the Ohio State Patrol for 30 Years and later worked for Risch Drug Store as a delivery driver. He was a member of the Millersport Lions Club and Charity Newsies.

Reginald is survived by his wife of 34 years, Evelyn; children, Melody (John) Siefert, Sherie (Bob) Bomar; 5 grandchildren; great granddaughter, Natalie Hendren, great grandson Leo, and other great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Memorial contributions can be made to Millersport Lions Club, 2900 Chautauqua Blvd., Millersport, Ohio 43046

Cremation is in the Care of Sheridan Funeral Home.

Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
