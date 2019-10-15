Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Renee Kay Gatwood

Bremen - Renee Kay Gatwood, 64, Bremen, died unexpectedly Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was born April 10, 1955 in Lancaster, Ohio to Kenneth and Opal (Dickens) Rienschield. She is survived by her mother; her husband, Bill; children, Travis (Charmane) Gatwood, Mindy and Jason Woods; sister, Darlene Miller; 5 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father; several siblings and grandson, Emrys Colton Gatwood. Graveside services will be held Thursday, Oct 17 at 3PM at Grandview Cemetery, Bremen. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
