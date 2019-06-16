|
Resha K. Paumier
CARROLL - Resha K. Paumier, 65, of Carroll, Ohio died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Pickering House. She was born November 28, 1953 in Lancaster Ohio the daughter of the late Richard and Patricia (King) Blauser. An avid reader, Resha received her Masters of Arts in English from Southern Illinois University and taught English in high school and Composition in college. She ran a photography business in California, and loved her flowers and hummingbirds.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Daniel Paumier; daughters, Katrina (Sean) Paumier-Biehle and Ladonna Paumier; grandchildren, Seamus and Silas Biehle; brother, Richard Blauser; sister, Ronda Phillips-Smith; father-in-law and mother in law, Bernard (Jane) Paumier; brothers-in-law Joseph and Thomas (Swan) Paumier; sister-in-law, Cathy (Frank) Domanski; Phillips family members, Nancy, Michael and Michele, numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, step father, Woody Phillips, sisters-in-law, Suzanne (Mike) Woodside, Debra (Joe) Paumier, Betty (Rick) Blauser and Brenda (Rick) Blauser.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Pastor Jeremy Ellis officiating. Caring Cremation® has taken place. Family and friends may visit from 10-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Memorial gifts may be given in Resha's memory to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 16, 2019