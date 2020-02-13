|
Retired Major Ralph Swick, Jr.
Thornville - A funeral service celebrating the life of Retired Major Ralph Swick, Jr., age 76, of Thornville, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 65 East Columbus Street, Thornville. Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. today (Friday, February 14), at The Heath Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 1249 Hebron Road, Heath. Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view the full obituary and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020