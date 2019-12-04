|
|
Rhoda A. Quick
Lancaster - Rhoda A. Quick, age 90 went to be with her Lord on Dec. 1st, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. She was born to the late Charles and Emily Minor Varner in Marion, on Jan. 27, 1929. She was a full time pastor's wife of the late Rev. Robert "Bob" Quick. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, was also quite active in TWIG 7, She greatly enjoyed fishing, once landing an Alaskan Halibut taller and heavier than herself. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Carol Drury of Bowling Green and Gerald (Pat Adamski) Quick of Camden, MI; daughter-in-law, Alayne Quick; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Thomas Quick and son-in-law, Bob Drury.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday Feb. 1st, 2020 at 11AM at the First United Methodist Church. Burial will take place at a later date at Marion Cemetery handled through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Donations in her name can be made to either the First United Methodist Church, 163 E. Wheeling Lancaster, OH 43130 or the Frank S. Benson Sr. TWIG # 7, PO Box 2512 Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 4, 2019 to Jan. 26, 2020