Rhonda Sue (Moody) Graham
Rhonda Sue (Moody) Graham, born on November 18th, 1965 in Lancaster, Ohio to Ronald and Sue Moody, passed away unexpectedly in Charleston, South Carolina at the age of 54 from complications associated with an outpatient surgery.
Rhonda grew up in Lancaster and graduated from Lancaster High School in 1984. She earned a bachelor's degree from Ohio University and a master's degree from The Ohio State University. She taught Spanish at Ohio State-Mansfield for over 25 years. She absolutely adored teaching, and her outgoing personality, infectious laugh, and compassion touched the lives of many students.
She and her husband, Kevin, fell in love with Charleston, S.C. on a vacation and moved there. Rhonda began another career that she embraced with enthusiasm with United Airlines where she was able to speak many languages and interact with people from all over the world, bringing smiles to everyone she met. In a final act of compassion, Rhonda was an organ donor. She will continue to spread joy through those people for years to come.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, Kevin Graham, of Summerville, S.C., her beloved son, Sebastian who was the light of her life, her mother, Sue Moody of Lancaster, OH, her sister, Margie Innis, brother, Howard (Gloria) Moody, her nephews, Ben (Emma) Innis, Nick (Sarah) Innis, Bryan Metzger, and her niece with whom she had a special bond, Emily Innis. She adored her husband's family and is survived by her mother- and father-in-law, Ronald and Mary Graham of West Palm Beach, Florida, sister- and brother-in law Lisa and Ken Greene and nephews Michael and Brandon, Brother-in-law, Steve Graham., Brother-and sister-in law Michael and Heide Graham and nephews Cory and Toby. She also leaves behind countless special cousins, aunts and uncles, in-laws, and too many friends to count. Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Ron Moody, grandparents, and niece, Amber Moody.
Celebrations of Life are being planned in both Summerville, South Carolina and Lancaster, Ohio as soon as travel restrictions and social gatherings allow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rhonda's Memorial Fund at gf.me/u/x2mcuz. These contributions will be used to pay any medical and cremation expenses and the remainder as a contribution to which Rhonda always supported.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 21 to May 24, 2020