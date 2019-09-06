|
|
Richard "Dick" A. Gatz, Jr.
St. Louis, MO - Gatz, Richard "Dick" A. Jr., died peacefully on August 29, 2019. Loving husband of Patricia (nee Whidden); beloved father of Rob Gatz and Amy Karyn (David) Ostendorf; cherished grandfather of Elaine, Nick, and Rich Ostendorf; dear brother-in-law of Gary (Carol) Whidden; uncle of Gwen (Eric) Way and Geoff (Susan) Whidden and great uncle of Ryan and Jessica Way. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Richard and Rose Gatz and many dear aunts and uncles.
Dick graduated from Rocky River High School in Ohio and received a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and an MBA from Cornell University. He worked for various corporations including Anchor Hocking Corp. and Anheuser-Busch. After retirement, he worked for Edward Jones which he thoroughly enjoyed. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. With his family he enjoyed traveling throughout the United States. In his younger years he loved ice skating and participating in 5K fun runs. He enjoyed classical music and bird watching. He loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball and college football particularly Ohio State.
A Celebration of Life service at Bopp Chapel in St. Louis, Missouri will be announced at a later date. Private interment in Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to American Parkinson's Disease Association or . www.boppchapel.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019