Richard A. Miller Jr.
Lancaster - Richard A. Miller Jr., age 77 of Lancaster was welcomed home by our Lord peacefully with his wife by his side on May 7, 2020 at Crestview Rehab and Skilled Nursing. He was born to his parents, the late Richard A. and Pauline Weismon Miller Sr. on July 14, 1942 in Dayton. He graduated Oakland High School in Dayton where he played football. He then graduated in 1964 from Purdue with his Masters in Mechanical Engineering and then later in Business Management. He was also a proud Fiji Alumni. He worked for Owens Corning in Toledo, worked on the Alaskan Pipeline, traveled the world through work and pleasure. He was on a sail racing team on Lake Erie on the "Sunburst", enjoyed golfing, snow skiing, and annually attended the Indianapolis 500. Richard was full of adventure and he will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Miller; children, Regina (John) Hickey and Ashley (Isaac) Wagner; 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; sister, Brenda (David) Diner; bro-in-law, Stuart Ducker III, nephews, Stuart Ducker IV and Richard Ducker; 2 great nieces, and 1 great nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marianna Ducker.
A memorial service will take place on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home at 3:30PM limited to 10 people invited by the family or can be viewed live via our facebook page and later on our website. The general public can practice safe distancing and is limited to 10 people at a time inside from 1:30PM until 3:30PM at the funeral home. Caring Cremation™ will take place following the service. Donations in Richards name can be made to a . Online condolences can be made at our website www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020