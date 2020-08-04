1/
Richard Au
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Au

Lancaster - Richard Au, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 30, 1936 to Clarence and Nellie Au. He served in the United States Marine Corps and spent the majority of his career as a data processor J.C. Penney. Richard is survived by his son, Randy (Lynette) Au of Columbus, Ohio; son, Jeff (Stacey) Au of Durham, NC; granddaughter, Kael Au-Carroll of Derry County, Northern Ireland; grandson, Cameron, of Boston, Massachusetts; great-grandson, Rory Carroll; sisters Betty Messer, and Dolly Kovinchick. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; wife, Carol and sister, Rose Applebaum. A private graveside service will be at Floral Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fair-Hope Hospice of Lancaster, OH. Day Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Mr. Richard Au.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Day Funeral Service
471-G Morrison Rd.
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 532-5012
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Day Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved