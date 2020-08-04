Richard Au



Lancaster - Richard Au, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 30, 1936 to Clarence and Nellie Au. He served in the United States Marine Corps and spent the majority of his career as a data processor J.C. Penney. Richard is survived by his son, Randy (Lynette) Au of Columbus, Ohio; son, Jeff (Stacey) Au of Durham, NC; granddaughter, Kael Au-Carroll of Derry County, Northern Ireland; grandson, Cameron, of Boston, Massachusetts; great-grandson, Rory Carroll; sisters Betty Messer, and Dolly Kovinchick. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; wife, Carol and sister, Rose Applebaum. A private graveside service will be at Floral Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fair-Hope Hospice of Lancaster, OH. Day Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Mr. Richard Au.









