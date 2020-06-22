Richard Boyer
Richard Boyer

Lancaster - Richard L. Boyer, 90 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 20th, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born in Lancaster, Ohio to Harry and Carrie Boyer on February 2nd, 1930. He was a member of the Fifth Avenue Church of Christ and the Masonic Lodge of Logan. He was employed by Anchor Hocking as a machinist until he retired. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Aileen Fox and a brother, Robert Boyer. He was also preceded in death by a son, Richard Boyer.

Richard is survived by his wife of 71 years, Bertha (Hardwick) Boyer; daughter, Kathleen Williams; son, Harry (Mary) Boyer; daughter, Deanna Boyer; daughter-in-law, Connie Boyer. He also leaves behind 12 grandkids, 19 great grandkids and 2 great-great grandkids. There will be a brief time for visitation for friends and family from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30a.m. Thursday with a private family service to follow. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
