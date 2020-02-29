|
Richard Calhoun
Carroll - Richard Edward M. Calhoun, age 77, formerly of Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Thursday February 27, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 5, 1942 in Montgomery, WV to the late Frank and Rose Calhoun. Richard was a Vietnam Veteran in the US Air Force where he worked as an Aircraft Welder while serving. He continued his welding career into his civilian life for more than 30 years. Before retiring, he spent an additional 15 years serving as a correctional officer with O.C.I. and P.C.I. During his time as an officer he received many awards and recognition as the head of the Honor Guard. This was a position that Richard took the most pride in, bringing much joy and fulfillment to his life. After retirement you could find him enjoying his time at his cabin in Southern Ohio, fishing with his buddy, Joe, in Canada, NASCAR races at Bristol with his son, Jeff, family gatherings, and treasure hunting at yard sales, auctions, and Blue Light Specials at Kmart.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Orethal (Cookie) Calhoun; daughters, Jodie (Dismas) Schmelzer, Jill (Luke) Davis, Jennifer Southers; son, Jeff (Yolonda) Slemp; grandchildren, Emily, Mackenzie, Carlee Raye Slemp, Cody, Tony, Alexandria Schmelzer and Blaise Mantz; sisters, Donna (Dan) Leimeister, Lynn Cobb-Greenberg, and Deb (Gerry) Fezzuoglio; sister in law, Nancy Calhoun; and many other loving family members. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Edwin Cobb; his brother Frank Jr. and sister Diane.
Friends may visit Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m. at Pickerington Church of Christ. 9645 Stoudertown Rd. Pickerington, Ohio 43147.
Please join us in celebrating his life at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Pickerington Church of Christ. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Vinton Memorial Cemetery, Vinton, Ohio with military honors.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020