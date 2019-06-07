Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
View Map
Baltimore - Richard 'Rick' Craig Clum born February 2, 1955, passed away in the loving care of his soulmate, Kathryn Clum on June 5, 2019.

Rick was a successful entrepreneur, opening The Car Company in Baltimore, Ohio in 1983. He enjoyed golfing, boating and hunting. What he enjoyed most was spending time with and spoiling his grandchildren.

Rick is survived by his four sons, Manny (Natalie) Clum, Rich (Alecia) Clum, Kyle (Lisa) Clum and Ryan (Maddie) Clum, all of Baltimore, Ohio. Rick had five grandchildren who loved him dearly, Xavier, Quentin, Cruz, Mila and Carson Clum. He is also survived by his mother, Virginia Clum Kellner of Baltimore and two sisters, Vicki (Rusty) Carroll, Dixie Clum of Thurston and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Clyde Clum and his daughter, Bethany Ariel Clum.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, June 11th, at 1:30Pm at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home 207 S. Main St. in Baltimore. Caring Cremation™ will follow the service. Visitation is from 5 pm - 8 pm on Monday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from June 7 to June 9, 2019
