Richard "Dick" Conrad
LANCASTER - Richard "Dick" Conrad, 69, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Dick is survived by his daughter, Tracy (Will) Conrad Todd; grandchildren, Hayleigh and Charles Buckley, William R. Chaffins, and Jordan Todd; great grandchildren, Gracie, Aurora, Carleigh, Gabby, Ava, and little Benson who will arrive this fall; mother, Bessie Carper; siblings, Robert (Tammy) Conrad, Patricia (Ron) Woodard, Roger (Kim) Conrad, and Norma Williams; special friend, Christopher Martin; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dick was preceded in death by his father, Jessie Conrad; step-father, Ted Carper; brothers, Tom Conrad and Donald Conrad; and brother-in-law, Manson Williams, Jr.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster. Burial will follow in Stukey Cemetery, Sugar Grove. Family and friends may visit from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Monday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made in memory of Dick to the Shining Light Community Church, P.O. Box 724, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 18, 2019