Richard D. "Peanut" Daubenmire
Lancaster - Richard D. "Peanut" Daubenmire, 67 of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Rick was born on May 24th, 1952 in Lancaster, Ohio to William E. and Betty J. Daubenmire. He retired after many years of working as a press operator for Cyril-Scott Printing. Rick was an avid walker and enjoyed staying fit. He also loved the city of Lancaster and was an avid Ohio State basketball and football fan, as well as a Cincinnati Reds fan. He also enjoyed playing golf and played in many leagues over the years. Most of all, he loved his family, especially his grandkids.
Rick was is survived by his father, William E. Daubenmire; children, Rachael (Ben) Medhurst and their children, Maggie and Molly, Beau (Rachel) Daubenmire, and Nicholas (Erin) Daubenmire and their children, Miles and Luca; siblings, Bill (Barb) Daubenmire, Mike (Becky) Daubenmire, and Kris Daubenmire; as well as many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty J. Daubenmire and his sister, Karen Wohrer.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 at 11AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Fr. Craig Eilerman officiating. Burial is to follow at Maple Grove Cemetey. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5PM-8PM at the funeral home. As well as ONE HOUR PRIOR to the services on Saturday.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020