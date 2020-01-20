|
Dr. Richard D. Weidner
Baltimore - Dr. Richard D. Weidner, DVM age 90, died January 18, 2020 at Bickford of Lancaster formerly of Baltimore. He was born to the late, Oscar and Floris (Ballmer) Weidner on November 22, 1929 in Thurston, OH. He graduated from Liberty Union High School Class of 1947 and then from The Ohio State University in 1953 as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. He practiced both large and small animal medicine in Baltimore, OH until his retirement in 2000. He was active in the Ohio and American Veterinary Medical Associations. He served as adjunct faculty at OSU and was part of the committee that interviewed prospective students for many years. He was an ardent supporter of OSU and a faithful fan of the Buckeye sports teams. He enjoyed attending football and basketball games.
During college he served in ROTC. After college he entered the Air Force and attained the rank of Captain. While serving he met the love of his life, Doris Jean, in Panama City, Florida. They made their home in Baltimore for 62 years. He was a lifelong member of Christ United Methodist Church in Baltimore and served on many committees and projects throughout the years.
He was kind and loving to his family and to everyone he knew. He will be missed for his quick wit, ready smile and engaging personality.
He spent his last year at Bickford of Lancaster. The family wishes to express our thanks and gratitude for the kind and loving care that he received from both the Bickford staff and the staff of Fairhope Hospice.
He is survived by his wife, Jean;his brother, Tom (Ruth Ann) Weidner; children, Kay (Jerry) Sims and David Weidner; stepchildren, Karon and Tom Pennington; grandchildren, Christopher (Carlie) Weidner, Jessica (David) Christian, Parker (James) Pennington, Jeremy Sims, Courtney (Brian) Cuddihy, Meghann (Ian) Brunney, Lexie Sanor, Joshua Weidner, and eleven great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Dick was predeceased in death by his parents, his infant brother Harry, and his surrogate parents, Mildred (Ballmer) and Noel Gessell.
A service will take place on Saturday Jan. 25th, 202 at 1PM at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home in Baltimore, officiated by Rev. Steve Rath and Rev. Jill Dunlap. The Baltimore Veteran Burial Detail will have military honors following the service at Maple Grove Cemetery, Baltimore. Family and friends may call from 11AM until 1PM at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of Flowers donations can be made in Dick's name to either FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130 or to Christ United Methodist Church, 700 S. Main St. Baltimore, OH 43105. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020