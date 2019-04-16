|
Richard "Rick" Dienes
Lancaster - Richard "Rick" Dienes, 56, of Lancaster, passed away on April 10, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 10, 1962 in Connellsville, PA to Eileen Combs and the late William Dienes.
Rick is survived by his wife, Debbie Cerullo; children, Nathaniel and Reanan Dienes; grandchildren Canyon, Alexus, and Nevaeh Stufflebeam, Isacc and Aaliyah Dienes, Jenea Shahan, and Abby Green; and mother, Eileen (Howard) Combs.
He is was preceded in death by his father, William Dienes.
A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 2 PM in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME Chapel, 405 N. Columbus St. Lancaster, OH, 43130. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019