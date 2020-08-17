Richard Edward Lawrence
BREMEN - Richard Edward Lawrence, of Bremen, OH, and formerly of Marion, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at his home. He was 86.
He was born Oct. 11, 1933, to Ferdinand Dennig and Helen (Morten) Lawrence and attended the one-room Lawrence School until it closed in 1944. He graduated first in his class from Claridon School in 1951, where he played in the band and lettered in six-man football, basketball, track and baseball. He studied agriculture at The Ohio State University and played on the freshman basketball team. He also played baritone horn in the Ohio State Marching Band.
Richard was the fourth generation to be born on his family's farm east of Marion. The farm evolved from producing fruits, vegetables, poultry and Percheron horses to become a dairy farm. Richard was showing cattle at the fair from the age of eight and was active in 4-H and the Future Farmers of America. In summers, together with his father and brother, he would take cattle on the county fair circuit, as well as to the Ohio State Fair. In 1950, Richard exhibited the grand champion Holstein female at the Ohio State Fair and the reserve champion at the International Dairy Expo in Indianapolis.
It was at the 1951 Marion County Fair where Richard met his future wife, Donna Jean Converse. County Extension Agent Art Smith introduced the two and made them co-hosts of a daily radio show broadcast from the fair called "Meet the Champ," featuring interviews with 4-H and FFA prize winners from the previous day. Richard and Donna met again the following year at a fair square dance and were married July 25, 1954, at Green Camp Baptist Church.
Richard milked cows for more than 30 years. He capped off his FFA years by earning a State Farmer Degree, a Star State Farmer degree and an American Farmer Degree. He was named Marion Jaycee's Young Farmer of the Year in the mid-50s. He was president of the Marion County Holstein Association and the Marion County Dairy Association. He also judged dairy cattle at county fairs. He and Donna were 4-H advisers. He served as Master of the United Grange, and he and Donna were members of Marion County Pomona Grange, the Ohio State Grange and the National Grange.
Richard sold cattle to buyers from Thailand, Peru and the Dominican Republic and provided a calf for Heifer International to assist with recovery in postwar Japan.
Richard loved music all his life. He was among the founding members of the Marion Community Band and played in the Ohio State alumni band. He supported education at every level and served on the River Valley School Board for several years, including time as its president. He encouraged Donna to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees in education and become a teacher. He supported his three children in earning their degrees from Ohio State, too.
One of the most life-changing decisions he made was to host an English agricultural exchange student in 1969. Rob Wills lived with the Lawrences, working on their farm between jobs at other farms around the U.S. and Canada. The Lawrences later hosted other students from Great Britain and New Zealand, but Rob, his sister Rosemary, his mother Mollie and their families enriched the Lawrences' lives in untold ways and continue to be
their "English kin."
Richard and Donna sold their farm in 2000 to the Marion City Schools as the site of the new Harding High School. They moved to a farm in Fairfield County to be closer to their son Randy and his family. Richard's purchase of a posthole digger from a farmer near Carroll, Ohio, led to a more than a 20-year friendship with Charles and Diane Eversole and deep involvement in the Fairfield County Heritage Association.
Richard and Donna also joined the Fairfield County Farm Bureau Council 33 as "the young couple" to this wonderful circle of longtime farm families. One of their dear friends in the group was Joan Hugus, who turned out to be the daughter of County Agent Art Smith, the man who brought Richard and Donna together.
When Richard lived in Marion, he was a member, Sunday School teacher and youth leader of Epworth United Methodist Church. For the past 20 years, he and Donna have been members of First United Methodist Church in Lancaster where they were members of the education committee and communion stewards.
Richard is survived by Donna, his wife of 66 years; his children Randy (Jacklyn Davis) Lawrence; Mary Lawrence; and Mark (Kelly McClelland) Lawrence; grandchildren Corinne (Tom) McManus; Lyndon (Kim) Cox; Ashley Cox; Zane Lawrence; and great-grandchildren Gracelyn McManus; and Emmi and Bryn Cox. He is also survived by his brother, the Rev. Stanley (Karen) Lawrence; sister-in-law Becky Williams; sister- and brother-in-law Sandy and Earl Harrison; and brother- and sister-in-law Ron and Joyce Converse; as well as by many adored nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his father- and mother-in-law, Earnest and Vivian (Hamilton) Converse; brothers Robert Eugene and F.D. Lawrence Jr.; sister- and brother-in-law Phyllis and Robert Slob; and brother-in-law Dr. Shelton Williams.
Private graveside services will be held for the immediate family, officiated by Rev. Stanley Lawrence at Marion Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, in Marion.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic's effects on traditional calling hours, church services, hugs and handshakes, the family would appreciate cards, notes, calls or electronic messages sharing memories and offering encouragement. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift in Richard's memory to one of the following or to the charity of your choice
:
* THE RICHARD & DONNA (CONVERSE) LAWRENCE SCHOLARSHIP FUND, intended to assist non-traditional students at OSU Marion and Marion Technical College. Checks may be made payable to the Marion Community Foundation, 504 S. State St., Marion, OH 43302. Please add a note in the memo line or in accompanying correspondence that the gift is intended for this particular fund.
* THE FAIRFIELD COUNTY HERITAGE ASSOCIATION, 105 E. Wheeling St., Lancaster, OH 43130.
* FAIRHOPE HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE CARE, INC., 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130.
The Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to be serving the Lawrence family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com