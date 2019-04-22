Services
First English Lutheran Church
220 N Columbus St
Lancaster, OH 43130
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church
220 N. Columbus St.
Lancaster, OH
Richard "Dick" F. Dickson, Jr.

Lancaster - Richard "Dick" F. Dickson, Jr., 68, of Lancaster, passed away on April 18, 2019 surrounded by family. Dick was a member of the First English Lutheran Church, Lancaster. He served in the United States Army from 1970-1973. Dick worked in the plumbing, heating, and air conditioning business from 1965-2017. He was an avid golfer, camper, and fisherman. Dick is survived by his wife, Marcia; children Richard (Bobbi) Dickson III, John (Jeness) Dickson, Corrine (Darin) Dorr, and Elizabeth (Andrew) Durr; grandchildren, Alexus, Stephen, Rian, Emily, Marissa, Madison, Ethan, Jacob, Sydney, Myleigh, Mallory and Joseph; mother, Dorothy Dickson of Lancaster; brother Timothy (Emily) Dickson; sisters, Kathryn (Robert) Badgeley, Carolyn (Tim) Schneider, and Patricia (Marc) Widener; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Richard is preceded in death by his father, Richard Dickson, Sr. and sister, Sara Jane Thomas.

Funeral service for Richard will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at First English Lutheran Church, 220 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH with Pastor Brian Dillahunt officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Lancaster. Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations be made in Dick's name to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130; Fairfield Medical Center Foundation, Cancer Care Fund, 401 N. Ewing Street, Lancaster, OH 43130; or , 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste. 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019
