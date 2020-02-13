|
|
Richard Fisher
Canal Winchester - Richard Fisher, age 74, of Canal Winchester died Monday February 10, 2020 at his home following a 2 year battle with illness. Born December 22, 1945 in Columbus, OH, he was a 1965 graduate of Bloom Carroll High School.
He entered the Army in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1971 reaching rank of Sgt. E-5. Honors he received, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Vietnam Service Medal w/Bronze Service Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Purple Heart. And from President Lyndon B. Johnson he received the Outstanding Meritorious Service, Bronze Star Medal during the period of April 1966 to March 1967, in connection with ground operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam.
Through his untiring efforts and professional ability, he consistently obtained outstanding results. He was quick to grasp the implications of new problems with which he was faced as a result of the ever changing situations inherent in a counterinsurgency operation. The energetic application of his extensive knowledge has materially contributed to the overall effort of the United States in Vietnam. He was a motivating example to all with whom he came in contact. His devotion to duty, loyalty and meticulous attention to detail are in keeping with the finest traditions of the United States Army, and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit, the 25th infantry Division, and the military service.
He was a long time school custodian, working for many years at Bloom Carroll and retiring from Canal Winchester. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fixing steaks on the grill and supporting his grandkids in whatever sport they were playing.
Survived by his children, Trisha (Mike) Wirick, Lancaster, OH and Jeff Fisher; grandchildren, Hope and Leython Wirick, Paige, Cory and Aaron Fisher and many cousins.
Preceded in death by father Joseph Fisher; mother, Geraldine Fisher; brother, Ron Fisher; and grandson, Tyler Fisher.
Friends may visit Tuesday February 18 from 5-8pm at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 West Waterloo St, Canal Winchester, where funeral service will be held 11am Wednesday, February 19. Burial to follow in Carroll Cemetery.
Friends who wish may contribute to Tyler's EB Awareness (www.tylersebawareness.com) in Rich's memory.
The family would like to thank all of the BC teachers for their friendship with our Dad/Grampy~ he loved you all. To ALL of the grandkids- Grampy loved you guys with all of his heart!!
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020