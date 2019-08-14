|
Dr. Richard J. Maynard
Lancaster - Dr. Richard J. Maynard, 73, peacefully went to be with our Lord on August 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Elaine of 53 years, children Richard Maynard Jr. (wife Leslie, daughter Olivia), Jennifer Albers (husband Mike, son Jensen), Ann Bevan (husband Jeff, children Tyler and Lauren), Mary Maynard, Melissa Higham (husband Tim, children Daphne, Iris and Violet) and sister Mary Ann Meeske (Frank).
Richard was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He attended Palmer College of Chiropractic and opened his Chiropractic office in Lancaster in 1974. He served on numerous boards and committees during his tenure as a physician. He served as Vice-President of the Ohio State Chiropractic Board of Examiners from 2008-2010. As a decades-long trusted physician, his candor, compassionate bedside manner and expertise allowed him to care for generations of patients.
Rick was a man of integrity who loved his family and God above all else. He was an adoring husband and father who did everything in his power to make sure his family felt loved and secure. His family motto was "to serve and protect" which he always selflessly did without exception. Rick was a kind and giving soul to anyone he found in need, a singer of all songs from the '60s, and a movie and history enthusiast. He will be missed beyond measure. Service to be held at St. Bernadette Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 at 11:00AM on Friday, August 16, 2019. Father Ty Tomson to officiate. Interment to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.DayFuneralService.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019