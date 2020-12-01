1/1
Richard L. Fausnaugh
Richard L. Fausnaugh

Lancaster - Richard L. Fausnaugh, 84, of Lancaster, passed away on November 28, 2020. He was born to the late Elza and Minnie Fausnaugh on July 29, 1936.

Richard is survived by his children, Jodi (Stephen) Pollitt, Kevin (Peggy) Fausnaugh, and Kris (Laurie) Fausnaugh; grandchildren, Jason Lee, Megan, Aaron (Randi), Stephanie, Dylan (Maria), Heather (Michael), Blake, and Caitlin; great grandchildren, Aurelia, Payton, Scarlett, and Gabriel; sister, Dorothy Smith and brother-in-law Roger (Lois) Fisher and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn R. Fausnaugh; siblings, Francis (Bertha) Fausnaugh and Lois (Roger) Fisher; and parents.

Richard was a retired veteran of the 121 Tactical Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard. He saw active duty in France during the Berlin Crisis of 1961 and in Korea for the USS Pueblo Incident.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held. A live stream will take place on the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME Facebook page on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to a charity of your choice.

To leave an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com.






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
