|
|
Richard L. Green
Canal Winchester - Richard L. Green, 82, of Canal Winchester, OH, passed peacefully on April 17, 2020 at Fairhope Hospice/Pickering House in Lancaster, OH. He was born to the late Donnie and Roy Green in New Straightsville, OH on October 11, 1938. He is preceded in death by brothers, William and Bert Green; sisters, Florence DeLong, Ruth Corbin, Betty Green and his infant son, Todd Alan. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Ann; sons, Jason (Stephani) Green and Richard (Pam) Green; daughter, Lori (Tim) Emrick; Step-sons, William (Heather) Cantieri and Richard (Nikki) Cantieri; grandchildren, Mackenzie, Josephine, and Ashton Green; Jesse and Collin Emrick; Joey, Ben, Lucca, Sarah, and Micah Cantieri; brothers, Lawrence (Jeri) Green and James (Marlene) Green; and brother-in law, Robert (Debi) Smith. Dick had a special bond with their daughter, Alyssa England. He had near and dear nieces and nephews along with many wonderful friends. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving on the U.S.S. Tidewater and Saratoga in Norfolk, VA. He retired from AT&T after 34 years. He loved teaching and coaching football and led the 115# Pickerington Tigers in the 1980's. He was active in the Ohio Archaeological Society and gave lectures to the Boy Scouts and other community groups. Dick enjoyed nature and was at peace hiking in the hardwood forests. He loved hunting and fishing with family and friends. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the PCMA Food Pantry of Pickerington, 70 Cross St., Pickerington, OH 43147. Online condolences may be expressed at www.DayFuneralService.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020