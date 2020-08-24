1/
Richard L. Shannon
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. Shannon

Logan - Richard L. Shannon, 75, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 5, 1945, in Hocking County, son of the late Albert and Emma Woods Shannon Sr. Richard was married for 54 years to Sharon Daubenmire Shannon, who survives.

He was employed at Anchor Hocking for 39 years and was a Vietnam War Veteran of the United States Army. Richard was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church, Single Action Shooters Society, a lifetime member of the NRA and was a former Boy Scout Master of Troop #42 in Lancaster.

Richard is survived by his sons, James (Jane) Shannon of Logan and Mark (Tina) Shannon of Minnesota; daughter, Rebecca Shannon of Logan; grandchildren, Ashley Mount, Wesley Shannon, Jessica Conley, Kimberly Conley, Lauren Conley, Elliott Sinnott, Taylor Tordsen, Meghan Shannon and Jackson Shannon and a great-grandchild, Remington Mount.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Shannon, brother, Albert Shannon Jr. and sister, Patricia Springer.

Private services will be held. Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Richard L. Shannon to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or the American Lung Association, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.

Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cardaras Funeral Home
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cardaras Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 24, 2020
Our sympathy is extended to each of you on the passing of your loved one, Richard Shannon. May peace be with you.
Sincerely,
Cullen and Kellie Rutter
Kellie Rutter
August 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Deb
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved