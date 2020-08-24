Richard L. Shannon
Logan - Richard L. Shannon, 75, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 5, 1945, in Hocking County, son of the late Albert and Emma Woods Shannon Sr. Richard was married for 54 years to Sharon Daubenmire Shannon, who survives.
He was employed at Anchor Hocking for 39 years and was a Vietnam War Veteran of the United States Army. Richard was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church, Single Action Shooters Society, a lifetime member of the NRA and was a former Boy Scout Master of Troop #42 in Lancaster.
Richard is survived by his sons, James (Jane) Shannon of Logan and Mark (Tina) Shannon of Minnesota; daughter, Rebecca Shannon of Logan; grandchildren, Ashley Mount, Wesley Shannon, Jessica Conley, Kimberly Conley, Lauren Conley, Elliott Sinnott, Taylor Tordsen, Meghan Shannon and Jackson Shannon and a great-grandchild, Remington Mount.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Shannon, brother, Albert Shannon Jr. and sister, Patricia Springer.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Richard L. Shannon to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or the American Lung Association
, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com