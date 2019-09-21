Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Richard N. "Dick" Lentz


1932 - 2019
Richard N. "Dick" Lentz Obituary
Richard N. "Dick" Lentz

Somerset - Richard N. "Dick" Lentz, 87, of Somerset, passed away Thursday evening, September 19, 2019 at Altercare of Somerset.

Dick was born June 6, 1932 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Harold H. and Louise Strouse Lentz. He was a former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Somerset and a Korean Conflict Navy veteran. Dick was a life member of the Somerset American Legion Leo Ryan Post 58 serving over 50 years on the firing squad, VFW, AmVets, 40&8, Somerset Lions Club, and the Telephone Pioneers. He served 24 years as Reading Township Trustee, and a State Highway Patrol Auxiliary for 27 years. Dick retired from Ohio Bell in 1986 after 30 years of service. He was a board member and volunteer for the Buckeye Boys State for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Irene (Kilbarger) Lentz, whom he married April 27, 1956; his children, Timothy Neil (Kathryn) Lentz of Somerset, Thomas Richard (Rolland Smith) Lentz of Wooster, David Michael (Brenda) Lentz of Somerset, Sandra (Gregory) Siegwald of Howell, MI, Douglas Andrew (Lisa) Lentz of Somerset and James Patrick Lentz (Annette Kessler) of Somerset; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sharon Clouse of Somerset.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Edward Lentz (1967).

Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Stephen Carmody as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity School Scholarship Fund.

Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 21, 2019
