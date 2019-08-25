|
Richard R. Willard
BALTIMORE - Richard Willard, 89 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, following a brief illness. Richard was born on June 17, 1930 in Thurston, Ohio to the late Herman and Gladys (Brandon) Willard.
He is a 1949 graduate of Liberty Union High School and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean conflict from 1951-1953. Richard was employed by Crown Zellerbach in Baltimore for 40 years and was a member of the Baltimore VFW Post 3761. He was an avid bowler, carpenter and gardener; in his later years he enjoyed growing tomatoes, riding roller coasters, visiting with family and attending grandchildren's sporting events.
Richard is survived by his sons Rodney (Pam) Willard of Heath and Scott (Tami) Willard of Lewis Center, daughter Susan (Mark) Leppert of Worthington; grandchildren Danielle Willard, Carrie Willard, Stephanie Leppert, Madeline (Phil) Wessinger, Christian Leppert, Elijah Willard, McKenzie Turner, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Lula (Draudt) Willard, his brothers Jack and Robert Willard and two infant brothers; and daughter-in-law Connie Willard.
Family and friends may visit from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, August 29th at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, Baltimore. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, August 30th at the Chapel at JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, Pastor Jill Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Coonpath Road, Lancaster with military honors by the Baltimore VFW Burial Detail. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Worthington Special Olympics.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019