Richard William McClintock
Charlotte, NC -
(May 11, 1931 -
March 31, 2020)
Richard McClintock, 88, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Southminster Retirement Community.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Virginia Mae Carter McClintock, and his parents, Richard Thompson and Susie Alice Myers McClintock.
Born and raised in Lancaster, Ohio, he graduated from Lancaster High School in 1949 where he was a track athlete and big band leader. He continued those endeavors at Ohio Wesleyan University, where he joined Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and met his wife. He graduated and married in 1953, then began his time in the United States Air Force where he was a Second Lieutenant. Upon completion of his service he went to work for Armstrong Cork Company in Pennsylvania and Indiana, moving to the Anchor Hocking Corporation in Lancaster, Ohio, in 1965. In 1979, he joined Rexham Corporation and moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where he resided until his death. In both Lancaster and Charlotte, he was active in church, community, alumni organizations and choirs, while he and Virginia enjoyed travel, family and the constant presence of a family dog.
He is survived by his daughter, Anita McClintock McLarin (William); Richard William McClintock, Jr. (Margaret); grandchildren Sara Corinne McLarin (John), Megan McLarin, Carter McLarin (Allison), Richard William McClintock, III, Macy McClintock, 3 great grandchildren and numerous cousins.
We wish to acknowledge the caring staff and community at Southminster; a memorial service will be held there at a future date. Please direct any memorial gifts you wish to make toward Ohio Wesleyan University Alumni Center, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware, Ohio 43015.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020