Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Richard Wohrer


1927 - 2020
Richard Wohrer Obituary
Richard Wohrer

Lancaster - Richard L. Wohrer, 92, of Lancaster passed away on Friday May 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 4, 1927 in Lancaster. Richard served in the U.S. Army. He was a retired truck driver for Commercial Motor Freight. After retirement he was a security guard for Scarborough Mall, Columbus.

Richard is survived by his sister Betty Drake, nephews David(Jean) Drake and Randy (Gina) Drake, great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, furry companion Tobey.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Dorothy (Lape) Wohrer Jr, brother-n-law Mack Drake.

In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private funeral liturgy will be held by the immediate family. Entombment will be in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 25 to May 27, 2020
