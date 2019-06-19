|
|
Richard Wyne
Russells Point - Richard "Dick" S. Wyne, age 65 of Russells Point, formerly of Carroll, died June 15th, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born to the late Arthur and Hazel Vandergriff Wyne in Lancaster on May 21st, 1954. He enjoyed painting automobiles, and retired from Honda Automotive. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, enjoyed fishing, golfing and made sure to enjoy the little things in life. He also enjoyed feeding the squirrels and his birds. Dick's memory will be greatly cherished and remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather that will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Karen Wyne; children, Blake Shaeffer, Sean Wyne, Chelsea (Matthew) Norris, and Amber Wyne; grandchildren, Alexis and Alayna Shaeffer, Paige and Owen Wyne, Chelsea's five children and Amber's four children; brother, Pat (Debbie) Wyne; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; son Travis; sisters, Dorothy Scholtz, Norma Hildinger, and Marie Wyne; and brother, Carl Wyne.
A private graveside service has already taken place at Carroll Cemetery through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Memorials can be made in his name to the Universal Hospice, 701 S Main St, Bellefontaine, OH 43311. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 19, 2019